2000 Guinean francs to Danish kroner

Convert GNF to DKK at the real exchange rate

2,000 gnf
1.66 dkk

1.00000 GNF = 0.00083 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:14 UTC
GNF to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.0489587.25431.436381.657890.9654518.5116
1GBP1.1528711.2094100.6011.656091.911491.1130421.3431
1USD0.953350.826856183.18251.369351.580530.920417.6477
1INR0.01146080.009940270.012021810.0164620.01900070.01106480.212156

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Danish Krone
1 GNF0.00083 DKK
5 GNF0.00414 DKK
10 GNF0.00828 DKK
20 GNF0.01656 DKK
50 GNF0.04141 DKK
100 GNF0.08282 DKK
250 GNF0.20706 DKK
500 GNF0.41412 DKK
1000 GNF0.82823 DKK
2000 GNF1.65647 DKK
5000 GNF4.14117 DKK
10000 GNF8.28235 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guinean Franc
1 DKK1207.39000 GNF
5 DKK6036.95000 GNF
10 DKK12073.90000 GNF
20 DKK24147.80000 GNF
50 DKK60369.50000 GNF
100 DKK120739.00000 GNF
250 DKK301847.50000 GNF
500 DKK603695.00000 GNF
1000 DKK1207390.00000 GNF
2000 DKK2414780.00000 GNF
5000 DKK6036950.00000 GNF
10000 DKK12073900.00000 GNF