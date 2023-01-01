500 Guinean francs to Aruban florins

Convert GNF to AWG at the real exchange rate

500 gnf
0.11 awg

1.00000 GNF = 0.00021 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GNF to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.0483587.21821.436661.658520.965818.5293
1GBP1.1531411.2087100.5591.65641.91221.113721.3634
1USD0.953850.827335183.19571.37041.582030.921317.6747
1INR0.01146550.009944450.012019910.0164720.01901570.01107390.212447

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Aruban Florin
1 GNF0.00021 AWG
5 GNF0.00105 AWG
10 GNF0.00211 AWG
20 GNF0.00422 AWG
50 GNF0.01054 AWG
100 GNF0.02108 AWG
250 GNF0.05270 AWG
500 GNF0.10540 AWG
1000 GNF0.21081 AWG
2000 GNF0.42162 AWG
5000 GNF1.05404 AWG
10000 GNF2.10808 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guinean Franc
1 AWG4743.65000 GNF
5 AWG23718.25000 GNF
10 AWG47436.50000 GNF
20 AWG94873.00000 GNF
50 AWG237182.50000 GNF
100 AWG474365.00000 GNF
250 AWG1185912.50000 GNF
500 AWG2371825.00000 GNF
1000 AWG4743650.00000 GNF
2000 AWG9487300.00000 GNF
5000 AWG23718250.00000 GNF
10000 AWG47436500.00000 GNF