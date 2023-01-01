1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Vietnamese dongs

Convert GMD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
371,864 vnd

1.00000 GMD = 371.86400 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:45 UTC
GMD to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 VND
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86791.048287.1951.436141.658020.964918.5182
1GBP1.1522111.2077100.4631.654671.910311.1117621.3361
1USD0.9540.82802183.18551.37011.581780.920617.6667
1INR0.01146850.00995390.012021310.01647040.01901510.01106680.212377

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Vietnamese Dong
1 GMD371.86400 VND
5 GMD1859.32000 VND
10 GMD3718.64000 VND
20 GMD7437.28000 VND
50 GMD18593.20000 VND
100 GMD37186.40000 VND
250 GMD92966.00000 VND
500 GMD185932.00000 VND
1000 GMD371864.00000 VND
2000 GMD743728.00000 VND
5000 GMD1859320.00000 VND
10000 GMD3718640.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Gambian Dalasi
1 VND0.00269 GMD
5 VND0.01345 GMD
10 VND0.02689 GMD
20 VND0.05378 GMD
50 VND0.13446 GMD
100 VND0.26892 GMD
250 VND0.67229 GMD
500 VND1.34458 GMD
1000 VND2.68915 GMD
2000 VND5.37830 GMD
5000 VND13.44575 GMD
10000 VND26.89150 GMD