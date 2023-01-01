5000 Gambian dalasis to Tanzanian shillings

Convert GMD to TZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 gmd
191,002.50 tzs

1.00000 GMD = 38.20050 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GMD to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867851.047687.15311.435371.657590.964518.5235
1GBP1.1522711.20705100.4181.653841.909891.1113721.3428
1USD0.954550.828466183.19311.370151.582280.920717.6818
1INR0.01147410.009958350.012020210.01646950.01901930.0110670.212539

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GMD38.20050 TZS
5 GMD191.00250 TZS
10 GMD382.00500 TZS
20 GMD764.01000 TZS
50 GMD1910.02500 TZS
100 GMD3820.05000 TZS
250 GMD9550.12500 TZS
500 GMD19100.25000 TZS
1000 GMD38200.50000 TZS
2000 GMD76401.00000 TZS
5000 GMD191002.50000 TZS
10000 GMD382005.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 TZS0.02618 GMD
5 TZS0.13089 GMD
10 TZS0.26178 GMD
20 TZS0.52355 GMD
50 TZS1.30888 GMD
100 TZS2.61776 GMD
250 TZS6.54440 GMD
500 TZS13.08880 GMD
1000 TZS26.17760 GMD
2000 TZS52.35520 GMD
5000 TZS130.88800 GMD
10000 TZS261.77600 GMD