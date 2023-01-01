100 Gambian dalasis to New Taiwan dollars

Convert GMD to TWD at the real exchange rate

100 gmd
49.34 twd

1.00000 GMD = 0.49342 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GMD to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867651.047687.15511.435261.657070.964518.5231
1GBP1.1525411.2074100.451.65421.909841.1116221.3486
1USD0.95460.828226183.1951.370051.581780.9207517.6815
1INR0.01147380.009955240.0120210.01646790.01901290.01106740.212531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GMD0.49342 TWD
5 GMD2.46710 TWD
10 GMD4.93420 TWD
20 GMD9.86840 TWD
50 GMD24.67100 TWD
100 GMD49.34200 TWD
250 GMD123.35500 TWD
500 GMD246.71000 TWD
1000 GMD493.42000 TWD
2000 GMD986.84000 TWD
5000 GMD2467.10000 TWD
10000 GMD4934.20000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 TWD2.02667 GMD
5 TWD10.13335 GMD
10 TWD20.26670 GMD
20 TWD40.53340 GMD
50 TWD101.33350 GMD
100 TWD202.66700 GMD
250 TWD506.66750 GMD
500 TWD1013.33500 GMD
1000 TWD2026.67000 GMD
2000 TWD4053.34000 GMD
5000 TWD10133.35000 GMD
10000 TWD20266.70000 GMD