1 Gambian dalasi to Romanian leus

Convert GMD to RON at the real exchange rate

1 gmd
0.07 ron

1.00000 GMD = 0.07242 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:27 UTC
GMD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Romanian Leu
1 GMD0.07242 RON
5 GMD0.36208 RON
10 GMD0.72417 RON
20 GMD1.44833 RON
50 GMD3.62083 RON
100 GMD7.24166 RON
250 GMD18.10415 RON
500 GMD36.20830 RON
1000 GMD72.41660 RON
2000 GMD144.83320 RON
5000 GMD362.08300 RON
10000 GMD724.16600 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Gambian Dalasi
1 RON13.80900 GMD
5 RON69.04500 GMD
10 RON138.09000 GMD
20 RON276.18000 GMD
50 RON690.45000 GMD
100 RON1380.90000 GMD
250 RON3452.25000 GMD
500 RON6904.50000 GMD
1000 RON13809.00000 GMD
2000 RON27618.00000 GMD
5000 RON69045.00000 GMD
10000 RON138090.00000 GMD