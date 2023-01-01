50 Gambian dalasis to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GMD to PEN at the real exchange rate

50 gmd
2.90 pen

1.00000 GMD = 0.05793 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GMD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867751.047687.15121.435681.657990.963418.5557
1GBP1.1524111.20725100.4331.654481.910661.1102321.3835
1USD0.954550.828329183.19131.370451.582650.919617.7126
1INR0.01147430.009956920.012020510.01647350.01902430.0110540.212914

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GMD0.05793 PEN
5 GMD0.28963 PEN
10 GMD0.57925 PEN
20 GMD1.15851 PEN
50 GMD2.89627 PEN
100 GMD5.79253 PEN
250 GMD14.48133 PEN
500 GMD28.96265 PEN
1000 GMD57.92530 PEN
2000 GMD115.85060 PEN
5000 GMD289.62650 PEN
10000 GMD579.25300 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Gambian Dalasi
1 PEN17.26360 GMD
5 PEN86.31800 GMD
10 PEN172.63600 GMD
20 PEN345.27200 GMD
50 PEN863.18000 GMD
100 PEN1726.36000 GMD
250 PEN4315.90000 GMD
500 PEN8631.80000 GMD
1000 PEN17263.60000 GMD
2000 PEN34527.20000 GMD
5000 PEN86318.00000 GMD
10000 PEN172636.00000 GMD