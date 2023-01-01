10 Gambian dalasis to Omani rials

Convert GMD to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 gmd
0.059 omr

1.00000 GMD = 0.00587 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:18 UTC
GMD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Omani Rial
1 GMD0.00587 OMR
5 GMD0.02936 OMR
10 GMD0.05871 OMR
20 GMD0.11742 OMR
50 GMD0.29355 OMR
100 GMD0.58711 OMR
250 GMD1.46776 OMR
500 GMD2.93553 OMR
1000 GMD5.87106 OMR
2000 GMD11.74212 OMR
5000 GMD29.35530 OMR
10000 GMD58.71060 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Gambian Dalasi
1 OMR170.32700 GMD
5 OMR851.63500 GMD
10 OMR1703.27000 GMD
20 OMR3406.54000 GMD
50 OMR8516.35000 GMD
100 OMR17032.70000 GMD
250 OMR42581.75000 GMD
500 OMR85163.50000 GMD
1000 OMR170327.00000 GMD
2000 OMR340654.00000 GMD
5000 OMR851635.00000 GMD
10000 OMR1703270.00000 GMD