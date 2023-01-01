10 thousand Gambian dalasis to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert GMD to KWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 gmd
47.167 kwd

1.00000 GMD = 0.00472 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GMD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.0474587.14161.435011.658540.963118.5542
1GBP1.1530711.2078100.4821.654691.912441.1105221.3946
1USD0.95470.827952183.1941.371.583410.919417.7137
1INR0.01147560.009952060.012020110.01646750.01903270.01105130.21292

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GMD0.00472 KWD
5 GMD0.02358 KWD
10 GMD0.04717 KWD
20 GMD0.09433 KWD
50 GMD0.23584 KWD
100 GMD0.47167 KWD
250 GMD1.17918 KWD
500 GMD2.35837 KWD
1000 GMD4.71674 KWD
2000 GMD9.43348 KWD
5000 GMD23.58370 KWD
10000 GMD47.16740 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 KWD212.01100 GMD
5 KWD1060.05500 GMD
10 KWD2120.11000 GMD
20 KWD4240.22000 GMD
50 KWD10600.55000 GMD
100 KWD21201.10000 GMD
250 KWD53002.75000 GMD
500 KWD106005.50000 GMD
1000 KWD212011.00000 GMD
2000 KWD424022.00000 GMD
5000 KWD1060055.00000 GMD
10000 KWD2120110.00000 GMD