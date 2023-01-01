1 thousand Gambian dalasis to South Korean wons
Convert GMD to KRW at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Gambian dalasis to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South Korean Won
|1 GMD
|20.74250 KRW
|5 GMD
|103.71250 KRW
|10 GMD
|207.42500 KRW
|20 GMD
|414.85000 KRW
|50 GMD
|1037.12500 KRW
|100 GMD
|2074.25000 KRW
|250 GMD
|5185.62500 KRW
|500 GMD
|10371.25000 KRW
|1000 GMD
|20742.50000 KRW
|2000 GMD
|41485.00000 KRW
|5000 GMD
|103712.50000 KRW
|10000 GMD
|207425.00000 KRW