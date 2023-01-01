5 Gambian dalasis to British pounds sterling

Convert GMD to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 gmd
0.06 gbp

1.00000 GMD = 0.01262 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:47 UTC
GMD to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.04787.08951.433661.657170.9635518.531
1GBP1.1539311.20815100.4941.654321.912231.1118721.3832
1USD0.95510.827712183.181.36931.582780.920317.6991
1INR0.01148240.009950850.012022110.01646190.01902840.0110640.212781

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / British Pound Sterling
1 GMD0.01262 GBP
5 GMD0.06311 GBP
10 GMD0.12622 GBP
20 GMD0.25245 GBP
50 GMD0.63112 GBP
100 GMD1.26224 GBP
250 GMD3.15560 GBP
500 GMD6.31120 GBP
1000 GMD12.62240 GBP
2000 GMD25.24480 GBP
5000 GMD63.11200 GBP
10000 GMD126.22400 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Gambian Dalasi
1 GBP79.22440 GMD
5 GBP396.12200 GMD
10 GBP792.24400 GMD
20 GBP1584.48800 GMD
50 GBP3961.22000 GMD
100 GBP7922.44000 GMD
250 GBP19806.10000 GMD
500 GBP39612.20000 GMD
1000 GBP79224.40000 GMD
2000 GBP158448.80000 GMD
5000 GBP396122.00000 GMD
10000 GBP792244.00000 GMD