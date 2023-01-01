20 Gambian dalasis to Fijian dollars

Convert GMD to FJD at the real exchange rate

20 gmd
0.70 fjd

1.00000 GMD = 0.03481 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GMD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.04787.08991.433661.656910.9635518.527
1GBP1.153811.20795100.4781.654051.911621.1117521.375
1USD0.95510.827849183.18041.36931.582530.920517.6953
1INR0.01148240.009952450.012022110.01646180.01902530.01106630.212734

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Fijian Dollar
1 GMD0.03481 FJD
5 GMD0.17406 FJD
10 GMD0.34813 FJD
20 GMD0.69625 FJD
50 GMD1.74064 FJD
100 GMD3.48127 FJD
250 GMD8.70317 FJD
500 GMD17.40635 FJD
1000 GMD34.81270 FJD
2000 GMD69.62540 FJD
5000 GMD174.06350 FJD
10000 GMD348.12700 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 FJD28.72510 GMD
5 FJD143.62550 GMD
10 FJD287.25100 GMD
20 FJD574.50200 GMD
50 FJD1436.25500 GMD
100 FJD2872.51000 GMD
250 FJD7181.27500 GMD
500 FJD14362.55000 GMD
1000 FJD28725.10000 GMD
2000 FJD57450.20000 GMD
5000 FJD143625.50000 GMD
10000 FJD287251.00000 GMD