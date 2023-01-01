100 Gibraltar pounds to Romanian leus

Convert GIP to RON at the real exchange rate

100 gip
580.59 ron

1.00000 GIP = 5.80594 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:0 UTC
GIP to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 RON
Mid market rate

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Romanian Leu
1 GIP5.80594 RON
5 GIP29.02970 RON
10 GIP58.05940 RON
20 GIP116.11880 RON
50 GIP290.29700 RON
100 GIP580.59400 RON
250 GIP1451.48500 RON
500 GIP2902.97000 RON
1000 GIP5805.94000 RON
2000 GIP11611.88000 RON
5000 GIP29029.70000 RON
10000 GIP58059.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Gibraltar Pound
1 RON0.17224 GIP
5 RON0.86119 GIP
10 RON1.72238 GIP
20 RON3.44476 GIP
50 RON8.61190 GIP
100 RON17.22380 GIP
250 RON43.05950 GIP
500 RON86.11900 GIP
1000 RON172.23800 GIP
2000 RON344.47600 GIP
5000 RON861.19000 GIP
10000 RON1722.38000 GIP