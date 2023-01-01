1 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Qatari rials

Convert GIP to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
4,454.20 qar

1.00000 GIP = 4.45420 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:34 UTC
GIP to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.0464587.07091.43511.659190.962518.5492
1GBP1.1527411.2063100.3711.654321.912641.1095121.3826
1USD0.95560.828981183.2061.37141.585540.919717.7258
1INR0.01148490.0099630.012018410.0164820.01905560.01105330.213035

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Qatari Rial
1 GIP4.45420 QAR
5 GIP22.27100 QAR
10 GIP44.54200 QAR
20 GIP89.08400 QAR
50 GIP222.71000 QAR
100 GIP445.42000 QAR
250 GIP1113.55000 QAR
500 GIP2227.10000 QAR
1000 GIP4454.20000 QAR
2000 GIP8908.40000 QAR
5000 GIP22271.00000 QAR
10000 GIP44542.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Gibraltar Pound
1 QAR0.22451 GIP
5 QAR1.12254 GIP
10 QAR2.24507 GIP
20 QAR4.49014 GIP
50 QAR11.22535 GIP
100 QAR22.45070 GIP
250 QAR56.12675 GIP
500 QAR112.25350 GIP
1000 QAR224.50700 GIP
2000 QAR449.01400 GIP
5000 QAR1122.53500 GIP
10000 QAR2245.07000 GIP