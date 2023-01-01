1 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Icelandic krónas

Convert GIP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 gip
171248 isk

1.00000 GIP = 171.24800 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:28 UTC
GIP to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.046487.07091.435031.657140.962318.5512
1GBP1.1528711.2064100.3851.654461.910521.1094121.3878
1USD0.955650.828912183.211.37141.583660.919617.7286
1INR0.01148490.009961690.012017810.01648120.0190320.01105160.213059

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 GIP171.24800 ISK
5 GIP856.24000 ISK
10 GIP1712.48000 ISK
20 GIP3424.96000 ISK
50 GIP8562.40000 ISK
100 GIP17124.80000 ISK
250 GIP42812.00000 ISK
500 GIP85624.00000 ISK
1000 GIP171248.00000 ISK
2000 GIP342496.00000 ISK
5000 GIP856240.00000 ISK
10000 GIP1712480.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Gibraltar Pound
1 ISK0.00584 GIP
5 ISK0.02920 GIP
10 ISK0.05839 GIP
20 ISK0.11679 GIP
50 ISK0.29197 GIP
100 ISK0.58395 GIP
250 ISK1.45987 GIP
500 ISK2.91974 GIP
1000 ISK5.83948 GIP
2000 ISK11.67896 GIP
5000 ISK29.19740 GIP
10000 ISK58.39480 GIP