50 gip
1,881.11 egp

1.00000 GIP = 37.62220 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:10 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 GIP37.62220 EGP
5 GIP188.11100 EGP
10 GIP376.22200 EGP
20 GIP752.44400 EGP
50 GIP1881.11000 EGP
100 GIP3762.22000 EGP
250 GIP9405.55000 EGP
500 GIP18811.10000 EGP
1000 GIP37622.20000 EGP
2000 GIP75244.40000 EGP
5000 GIP188111.00000 EGP
10000 GIP376222.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 EGP0.02658 GIP
5 EGP0.13290 GIP
10 EGP0.26580 GIP
20 EGP0.53160 GIP
50 EGP1.32900 GIP
100 EGP2.65801 GIP
250 EGP6.64502 GIP
500 EGP13.29005 GIP
1000 EGP26.58010 GIP
2000 EGP53.16020 GIP
5000 EGP132.90050 GIP
10000 EGP265.80100 GIP