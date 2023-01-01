100 Gibraltar pounds to Australian dollars

Convert GIP to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 gip
193.31 aud

1.00000 GIP = 1.93306 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:52 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GIP to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.0463587.05631.434231.655880.9619518.5514
1GBP1.1528711.2064100.3721.653611.909161.10921.389
1USD0.95570.828912183.21.37071.582530.919317.7296
1INR0.01148680.009962890.012019210.01647480.01902080.01104930.213096

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Australian Dollar
1 GIP1.93306 AUD
5 GIP9.66530 AUD
10 GIP19.33060 AUD
20 GIP38.66120 AUD
50 GIP96.65300 AUD
100 GIP193.30600 AUD
250 GIP483.26500 AUD
500 GIP966.53000 AUD
1000 GIP1933.06000 AUD
2000 GIP3866.12000 AUD
5000 GIP9665.30000 AUD
10000 GIP19330.60000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
1 AUD0.51731 GIP
5 AUD2.58657 GIP
10 AUD5.17315 GIP
20 AUD10.34630 GIP
50 AUD25.86575 GIP
100 AUD51.73150 GIP
250 AUD129.32875 GIP
500 AUD258.65750 GIP
1000 AUD517.31500 GIP
2000 AUD1034.63000 GIP
5000 AUD2586.57500 GIP
10000 AUD5173.15000 GIP