1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Uzbekistan soms

Convert GHS to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,081,570 uzs

1.00000 GHS = 1081.57000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:36 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867051.046287.05951.433761.654730.9617518.5484
1GBP1.1533411.20655100.4031.653521.908341.1092221.3913
1USD0.955850.828809183.2151.370451.581650.9192517.7293
1INR0.01148640.009959860.012017110.01646880.01900680.01104670.213054

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Uzbekistan Som
1 GHS1081.57000 UZS
5 GHS5407.85000 UZS
10 GHS10815.70000 UZS
20 GHS21631.40000 UZS
50 GHS54078.50000 UZS
100 GHS108157.00000 UZS
250 GHS270392.50000 UZS
500 GHS540785.00000 UZS
1000 GHS1081570.00000 UZS
2000 GHS2163140.00000 UZS
5000 GHS5407850.00000 UZS
10000 GHS10815700.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UZS0.00092 GHS
5 UZS0.00462 GHS
10 UZS0.00925 GHS
20 UZS0.01849 GHS
50 UZS0.04623 GHS
100 UZS0.09246 GHS
250 UZS0.23115 GHS
500 UZS0.46229 GHS
1000 UZS0.92458 GHS
2000 UZS1.84917 GHS
5000 UZS4.62291 GHS
10000 UZS9.24583 GHS