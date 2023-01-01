2000 Ghanaian cedis to Polish zloty

Convert GHS to PLN at the real exchange rate

2000 ghs
782.32 pln

1.00000 GHS = 0.39116 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046887.09171.433491.649540.961718.542
1GBP1.153811.20775100.4821.653891.903171.1096121.3929
1USD0.95530.827986183.1981.36941.57580.918717.713
1INR0.01148220.009951990.012019510.01645950.01894030.01104230.212902

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Polish Zloty
1 GHS0.39116 PLN
5 GHS1.95580 PLN
10 GHS3.91161 PLN
20 GHS7.82322 PLN
50 GHS19.55805 PLN
100 GHS39.11610 PLN
250 GHS97.79025 PLN
500 GHS195.58050 PLN
1000 GHS391.16100 PLN
2000 GHS782.32200 PLN
5000 GHS1955.80500 PLN
10000 GHS3911.61000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PLN2.55649 GHS
5 PLN12.78245 GHS
10 PLN25.56490 GHS
20 PLN51.12980 GHS
50 PLN127.82450 GHS
100 PLN255.64900 GHS
250 PLN639.12250 GHS
500 PLN1278.24500 GHS
1000 PLN2556.49000 GHS
2000 PLN5112.98000 GHS
5000 PLN12782.45000 GHS
10000 PLN25564.90000 GHS