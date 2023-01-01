10 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Mongolian tugriks
Convert GHS to MNT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mongolian tugriks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mongolian Tugrik
|1 GHS
|307.71300 MNT
|5 GHS
|1538.56500 MNT
|10 GHS
|3077.13000 MNT
|20 GHS
|6154.26000 MNT
|50 GHS
|15385.65000 MNT
|100 GHS
|30771.30000 MNT
|250 GHS
|76928.25000 MNT
|500 GHS
|153856.50000 MNT
|1000 GHS
|307713.00000 MNT
|2000 GHS
|615426.00000 MNT
|5000 GHS
|1538565.00000 MNT
|10000 GHS
|3077130.00000 MNT