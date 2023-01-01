1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Moldovan leus

Convert GHS to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,612.59 mdl

1.00000 GHS = 1.61259 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:27 UTC
GHS to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moldovan Leu
1 GHS1.61259 MDL
5 GHS8.06295 MDL
10 GHS16.12590 MDL
20 GHS32.25180 MDL
50 GHS80.62950 MDL
100 GHS161.25900 MDL
250 GHS403.14750 MDL
500 GHS806.29500 MDL
1000 GHS1612.59000 MDL
2000 GHS3225.18000 MDL
5000 GHS8062.95000 MDL
10000 GHS16125.90000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MDL0.62012 GHS
5 MDL3.10061 GHS
10 MDL6.20121 GHS
20 MDL12.40242 GHS
50 MDL31.00605 GHS
100 MDL62.01210 GHS
250 MDL155.03025 GHS
500 MDL310.06050 GHS
1000 MDL620.12100 GHS
2000 MDL1240.24200 GHS
5000 MDL3100.60500 GHS
10000 MDL6201.21000 GHS