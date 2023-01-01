5000 Ghanaian cedis to Lesotho lotis

Convert GHS to LSL at the real exchange rate

5000 ghs
8538.35 lsl

1.00000 GHS = 1.70767 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.046887.08331.43371.650320.961918.5419
1GBP1.153611.20765100.4641.6541.903911.1096521.391
1USD0.95530.828054183.191.36961.576540.9189517.7129
1INR0.01148330.009953770.012020710.01646350.01895110.01104640.212921

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lesotho Loti
1 GHS1.70767 LSL
5 GHS8.53835 LSL
10 GHS17.07670 LSL
20 GHS34.15340 LSL
50 GHS85.38350 LSL
100 GHS170.76700 LSL
250 GHS426.91750 LSL
500 GHS853.83500 LSL
1000 GHS1707.67000 LSL
2000 GHS3415.34000 LSL
5000 GHS8538.35000 LSL
10000 GHS17076.70000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LSL0.58559 GHS
5 LSL2.92797 GHS
10 LSL5.85594 GHS
20 LSL11.71188 GHS
50 LSL29.27970 GHS
100 LSL58.55940 GHS
250 LSL146.39850 GHS
500 LSL292.79700 GHS
1000 LSL585.59400 GHS
2000 LSL1171.18800 GHS
5000 LSL2927.97000 GHS
10000 LSL5855.94000 GHS