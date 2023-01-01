250 Ghanaian cedis to Liberian dollars

Convert GHS to LRD at the real exchange rate

250 ghs
4,244.25 lrd

1.00000 GHS = 16.97700 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:23 UTC
GHS to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 LRD
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Liberian Dollar
1 GHS16.97700 LRD
5 GHS84.88500 LRD
10 GHS169.77000 LRD
20 GHS339.54000 LRD
50 GHS848.85000 LRD
100 GHS1697.70000 LRD
250 GHS4244.25000 LRD
500 GHS8488.50000 LRD
1000 GHS16977.00000 LRD
2000 GHS33954.00000 LRD
5000 GHS84885.00000 LRD
10000 GHS169770.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LRD0.05890 GHS
5 LRD0.29452 GHS
10 LRD0.58903 GHS
20 LRD1.17807 GHS
50 LRD2.94517 GHS
100 LRD5.89034 GHS
250 LRD14.72585 GHS
500 LRD29.45170 GHS
1000 LRD58.90340 GHS
2000 LRD117.80680 GHS
5000 LRD294.51700 GHS
10000 LRD589.03400 GHS