20 ghs
6.81 ils

1.00000 GHS = 0.34064 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:0 UTC
GHS to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046687.11481.433691.650270.96218.5445
1GBP1.1536711.20745100.5031.654031.903891.1098321.3946
1USD0.95550.828192183.2361.369851.576790.919217.7188
1INR0.01147910.009949920.01201410.01645740.01894360.01104330.212874

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GHS0.34064 ILS
5 GHS1.70321 ILS
10 GHS3.40643 ILS
20 GHS6.81286 ILS
50 GHS17.03215 ILS
100 GHS34.06430 ILS
250 GHS85.16075 ILS
500 GHS170.32150 ILS
1000 GHS340.64300 ILS
2000 GHS681.28600 ILS
5000 GHS1703.21500 ILS
10000 GHS3406.43000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ILS2.93563 GHS
5 ILS14.67815 GHS
10 ILS29.35630 GHS
20 ILS58.71260 GHS
50 ILS146.78150 GHS
100 ILS293.56300 GHS
250 ILS733.90750 GHS
500 ILS1467.81500 GHS
1000 ILS2935.63000 GHS
2000 ILS5871.26000 GHS
5000 ILS14678.15000 GHS
10000 ILS29356.30000 GHS