500 Ghanaian cedis to Guinean francs

Convert GHS to GNF at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
377,881 gnf

1.00000 GHS = 755.76200 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 GNF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046987.1451.433941.650740.961918.5519
1GBP1.153411.2075100.5141.653911.903971.1094621.3979
1USD0.95520.828157183.2411.36971.576790.919217.7208
1INR0.01147510.009948910.012013310.01645460.01894250.01104260.212885

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Guinean Franc
1 GHS755.76200 GNF
5 GHS3778.81000 GNF
10 GHS7557.62000 GNF
20 GHS15115.24000 GNF
50 GHS37788.10000 GNF
100 GHS75576.20000 GNF
250 GHS188940.50000 GNF
500 GHS377881.00000 GNF
1000 GHS755762.00000 GNF
2000 GHS1511524.00000 GNF
5000 GHS3778810.00000 GNF
10000 GHS7557620.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GNF0.00132 GHS
5 GNF0.00662 GHS
10 GNF0.01323 GHS
20 GNF0.02646 GHS
50 GNF0.06616 GHS
100 GNF0.13232 GHS
250 GNF0.33079 GHS
500 GNF0.66158 GHS
1000 GNF1.32317 GHS
2000 GNF2.64634 GHS
5000 GNF6.61585 GHS
10000 GNF13.23170 GHS