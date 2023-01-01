5000 Ghanaian cedis to Ethiopian birrs

Convert GHS to ETB at the real exchange rate

5000 ghs
24700.75 etb

1.00000 GHS = 4.94015 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 ETB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046487.12011.433411.650470.96218.5423
1GBP1.153411.20715100.5041.653611.904021.1095721.3908
1USD0.955650.828397183.2571.369851.577290.919217.7201
1INR0.01147840.009949880.01201110.01645330.01894480.01104050.212836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ethiopian Birr
1 GHS4.94015 ETB
5 GHS24.70075 ETB
10 GHS49.40150 ETB
20 GHS98.80300 ETB
50 GHS247.00750 ETB
100 GHS494.01500 ETB
250 GHS1235.03750 ETB
500 GHS2470.07500 ETB
1000 GHS4940.15000 ETB
2000 GHS9880.30000 ETB
5000 GHS24700.75000 ETB
10000 GHS49401.50000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ETB0.20242 GHS
5 ETB1.01211 GHS
10 ETB2.02423 GHS
20 ETB4.04846 GHS
50 ETB10.12115 GHS
100 ETB20.24230 GHS
250 ETB50.60575 GHS
500 ETB101.21150 GHS
1000 ETB202.42300 GHS
2000 ETB404.84600 GHS
5000 ETB1012.11500 GHS
10000 ETB2024.23000 GHS