20 Ghanaian cedis to Djiboutian francs

Convert GHS to DJF at the real exchange rate

20 ghs
316 djf

1.00000 GHS = 15.78460 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:32 UTC
GHS to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 DJF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046587.12371.43351.650240.9621518.5404
1GBP1.1535411.20715100.4981.653551.903571.1098721.3866
1USD0.955550.828397183.25251.36981.576910.919217.7166
1INR0.01147790.009950420.012011710.01645360.01894130.01104110.212806

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Djiboutian Franc
1 GHS15.78460 DJF
5 GHS78.92300 DJF
10 GHS157.84600 DJF
20 GHS315.69200 DJF
50 GHS789.23000 DJF
100 GHS1578.46000 DJF
250 GHS3946.15000 DJF
500 GHS7892.30000 DJF
1000 GHS15784.60000 DJF
2000 GHS31569.20000 DJF
5000 GHS78923.00000 DJF
10000 GHS157846.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DJF0.06335 GHS
5 DJF0.31677 GHS
10 DJF0.63353 GHS
20 DJF1.26706 GHS
50 DJF3.16765 GHS
100 DJF6.33530 GHS
250 DJF15.83825 GHS
500 DJF31.67650 GHS
1000 DJF63.35300 GHS
2000 DJF126.70600 GHS
5000 DJF316.76500 GHS
10000 DJF633.53000 GHS