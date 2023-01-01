1 Ghanaian cedi to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert GHS to CVE at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
9.38 cve

1.00000 GHS = 9.38254 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:29 UTC
GHS to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 CVE
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GHS9.38254 CVE
5 GHS46.91270 CVE
10 GHS93.82540 CVE
20 GHS187.65080 CVE
50 GHS469.12700 CVE
100 GHS938.25400 CVE
250 GHS2345.63500 CVE
500 GHS4691.27000 CVE
1000 GHS9382.54000 CVE
2000 GHS18765.08000 CVE
5000 GHS46912.70000 CVE
10000 GHS93825.40000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CVE0.10658 GHS
5 CVE0.53290 GHS
10 CVE1.06581 GHS
20 CVE2.13162 GHS
50 CVE5.32905 GHS
100 CVE10.65810 GHS
250 CVE26.64525 GHS
500 CVE53.29050 GHS
1000 CVE106.58100 GHS
2000 CVE213.16200 GHS
5000 CVE532.90500 GHS
10000 CVE1065.81000 GHS