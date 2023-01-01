20 Ghanaian cedis to Azerbaijani manats

Convert GHS to AZN at the real exchange rate

20 ghs
3.01 azn

1.00000 GHS = 0.15071 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 AZN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.04787.16541.433761.649210.96218.549
1GBP1.153411.2076100.5361.653691.902181.1095721.3942
1USD0.95510.828089183.25251.36941.575180.918817.7163
1INR0.01147240.009946710.012011710.01644880.01892050.01103630.212802

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Azerbaijani Manat
1 GHS0.15071 AZN
5 GHS0.75355 AZN
10 GHS1.50709 AZN
20 GHS3.01418 AZN
50 GHS7.53545 AZN
100 GHS15.07090 AZN
250 GHS37.67725 AZN
500 GHS75.35450 AZN
1000 GHS150.70900 AZN
2000 GHS301.41800 AZN
5000 GHS753.54500 AZN
10000 GHS1507.09000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AZN6.63529 GHS
5 AZN33.17645 GHS
10 AZN66.35290 GHS
20 AZN132.70580 GHS
50 AZN331.76450 GHS
100 AZN663.52900 GHS
250 AZN1658.82250 GHS
500 AZN3317.64500 GHS
1000 AZN6635.29000 GHS
2000 AZN13270.58000 GHS
5000 AZN33176.45000 GHS
10000 AZN66352.90000 GHS