1 thousand Georgian laris to CFP francs

Convert GEL to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
42,553 xpf

1.00000 GEL = 42.55300 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59 UTC
GEL to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / CFP Franc
1 GEL42.55300 XPF
5 GEL212.76500 XPF
10 GEL425.53000 XPF
20 GEL851.06000 XPF
50 GEL2127.65000 XPF
100 GEL4255.30000 XPF
250 GEL10638.25000 XPF
500 GEL21276.50000 XPF
1000 GEL42553.00000 XPF
2000 GEL85106.00000 XPF
5000 GEL212765.00000 XPF
10000 GEL425530.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Georgian Lari
1 XPF0.02350 GEL
5 XPF0.11750 GEL
10 XPF0.23500 GEL
20 XPF0.47000 GEL
50 XPF1.17501 GEL
100 XPF2.35001 GEL
250 XPF5.87502 GEL
500 XPF11.75005 GEL
1000 XPF23.50010 GEL
2000 XPF47.00020 GEL
5000 XPF117.50050 GEL
10000 XPF235.00100 GEL