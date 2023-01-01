50 Georgian laris to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GEL to XOF at the real exchange rate

50 gel
11,572 xof

1.00000 GEL = 231.44400 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0478587.16761.433041.647040.9619518.5223
1GBP1.1536711.2089100.5651.653291.900191.1097721.3691
1USD0.954350.827198183.18711.36761.571830.91817.6765
1INR0.01147220.009943830.012021110.016440.01889520.01103540.212491

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GEL231.44400 XOF
5 GEL1157.22000 XOF
10 GEL2314.44000 XOF
20 GEL4628.88000 XOF
50 GEL11572.20000 XOF
100 GEL23144.40000 XOF
250 GEL57861.00000 XOF
500 GEL115722.00000 XOF
1000 GEL231444.00000 XOF
2000 GEL462888.00000 XOF
5000 GEL1157220.00000 XOF
10000 GEL2314440.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Georgian Lari
1 XOF0.00432 GEL
5 XOF0.02160 GEL
10 XOF0.04321 GEL
20 XOF0.08641 GEL
50 XOF0.21603 GEL
100 XOF0.43207 GEL
250 XOF1.08017 GEL
500 XOF2.16034 GEL
1000 XOF4.32069 GEL
2000 XOF8.64138 GEL
5000 XOF21.60345 GEL
10000 XOF43.20690 GEL