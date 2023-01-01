5 Georgian laris to Uruguayan pesos

Convert GEL to UYU at the real exchange rate

5 gel
71.97 uyu

1.00000 GEL = 14.39410 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48 UTC
GEL to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 UYU
Mid market rate

1EUR10.866751.047987.17181.43291.647120.96218.5215
1GBP1.1537411.209100.5731.653191.900351.1098921.369
1USD0.95430.82713183.18711.36741.571830.91817.6749
1INR0.01147160.009943010.012021110.01643760.01889520.01103540.212472

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Uruguayan Peso
1 GEL14.39410 UYU
5 GEL71.97050 UYU
10 GEL143.94100 UYU
20 GEL287.88200 UYU
50 GEL719.70500 UYU
100 GEL1439.41000 UYU
250 GEL3598.52500 UYU
500 GEL7197.05000 UYU
1000 GEL14394.10000 UYU
2000 GEL28788.20000 UYU
5000 GEL71970.50000 UYU
10000 GEL143941.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Georgian Lari
1 UYU0.06947 GEL
5 UYU0.34736 GEL
10 UYU0.69473 GEL
20 UYU1.38945 GEL
50 UYU3.47363 GEL
100 UYU6.94727 GEL
250 UYU17.36818 GEL
500 UYU34.73635 GEL
1000 UYU69.47270 GEL
2000 UYU138.94540 GEL
5000 UYU347.36350 GEL
10000 UYU694.72700 GEL