50 Georgian laris to Moldovan leus

Convert GEL to MDL at the real exchange rate

50 gel
339.38 mdl

1.00000 GEL = 6.78752 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.047987.17181.432791.646610.9622518.523
1GBP1.153611.2089100.5651.652931.899591.1100521.3689
1USD0.95430.827198183.18711.36731.571340.9182517.6763
1INR0.01147160.009943830.012021110.01643640.01888920.01103840.212488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Moldovan Leu
1 GEL6.78752 MDL
5 GEL33.93760 MDL
10 GEL67.87520 MDL
20 GEL135.75040 MDL
50 GEL339.37600 MDL
100 GEL678.75200 MDL
250 GEL1696.88000 MDL
500 GEL3393.76000 MDL
1000 GEL6787.52000 MDL
2000 GEL13575.04000 MDL
5000 GEL33937.60000 MDL
10000 GEL67875.20000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Georgian Lari
1 MDL0.14733 GEL
5 MDL0.73664 GEL
10 MDL1.47329 GEL
20 MDL2.94658 GEL
50 MDL7.36645 GEL
100 MDL14.73290 GEL
250 MDL36.83225 GEL
500 MDL73.66450 GEL
1000 MDL147.32900 GEL
2000 MDL294.65800 GEL
5000 MDL736.64500 GEL
10000 MDL1473.29000 GEL