250 Georgian laris to Lesotho lotis

Convert GEL to LSL at the real exchange rate

250 gel
1790.11 lsl

1.00000 GEL = 7.16044 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.432741.646350.962118.523
1GBP1.1535411.2088100.5571.652731.899141.1098221.3671
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.367251.571090.918117.6763
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643580.01888620.01103660.212488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Lesotho Loti
1 GEL7.16044 LSL
5 GEL35.80220 LSL
10 GEL71.60440 LSL
20 GEL143.20880 LSL
50 GEL358.02200 LSL
100 GEL716.04400 LSL
250 GEL1790.11000 LSL
500 GEL3580.22000 LSL
1000 GEL7160.44000 LSL
2000 GEL14320.88000 LSL
5000 GEL35802.20000 LSL
10000 GEL71604.40000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Georgian Lari
1 LSL0.13966 GEL
5 LSL0.69828 GEL
10 LSL1.39656 GEL
20 LSL2.79312 GEL
50 LSL6.98280 GEL
100 LSL13.96560 GEL
250 LSL34.91400 GEL
500 LSL69.82800 GEL
1000 LSL139.65600 GEL
2000 LSL279.31200 GEL
5000 LSL698.28000 GEL
10000 LSL1396.56000 GEL