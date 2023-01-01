5000 Georgian laris to Laotian kips

Convert GEL to LAK at the real exchange rate

5000 gel
37885150 lak

1.00000 GEL = 7577.03000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36 UTC
GEL to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 LAK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.432791.646350.9619518.523
1GBP1.1535411.2088100.5571.652791.899141.1096421.3671
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.36731.571090.9179517.6763
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643640.01888620.01103480.212488

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Laotian Kip
1 GEL7577.03000 LAK
5 GEL37885.15000 LAK
10 GEL75770.30000 LAK
20 GEL151540.60000 LAK
50 GEL378851.50000 LAK
100 GEL757703.00000 LAK
250 GEL1894257.50000 LAK
500 GEL3788515.00000 LAK
1000 GEL7577030.00000 LAK
2000 GEL15154060.00000 LAK
5000 GEL37885150.00000 LAK
10000 GEL75770300.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Georgian Lari
1 LAK0.00013 GEL
5 LAK0.00066 GEL
10 LAK0.00132 GEL
20 LAK0.00264 GEL
50 LAK0.00660 GEL
100 LAK0.01320 GEL
250 LAK0.03299 GEL
500 LAK0.06599 GEL
1000 LAK0.13198 GEL
2000 LAK0.26396 GEL
5000 LAK0.65989 GEL
10000 LAK1.31978 GEL