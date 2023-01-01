10 Georgian laris to Kenyan shillings

Convert GEL to KES at the real exchange rate

10 gel
554 kes

1.00000 GEL = 55.35610 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25 UTC
GEL to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047987.17181.433061.646480.9620518.523
1GBP1.1535411.2088100.5571.653091.899291.1097621.3671
1USD0.95430.827267183.18711.367551.571220.9180517.6763
1INR0.01147160.009944650.012021110.01643940.01888770.0110360.212488

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kenyan Shilling
1 GEL55.35610 KES
5 GEL276.78050 KES
10 GEL553.56100 KES
20 GEL1107.12200 KES
50 GEL2767.80500 KES
100 GEL5535.61000 KES
250 GEL13839.02500 KES
500 GEL27678.05000 KES
1000 GEL55356.10000 KES
2000 GEL110712.20000 KES
5000 GEL276780.50000 KES
10000 GEL553561.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Georgian Lari
1 KES0.01806 GEL
5 KES0.09032 GEL
10 KES0.18065 GEL
20 KES0.36130 GEL
50 KES0.90324 GEL
100 KES1.80648 GEL
250 KES4.51620 GEL
500 KES9.03240 GEL
1000 KES18.06480 GEL
2000 KES36.12960 GEL
5000 KES90.32400 GEL
10000 KES180.64800 GEL