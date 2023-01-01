5000 Georgian laris to British pounds sterling

Convert GEL to GBP at the real exchange rate

5000 gel
1543.57 gbp

1.00000 GEL = 0.30871 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GEL to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.047887.16341.432971.646710.9622518.5198
1GBP1.153611.2087100.5481.653021.899581.1100521.3637
1USD0.95440.827335183.18711.36761.571590.9183517.6749
1INR0.01147270.009945470.012021110.016440.01889220.01103960.212472

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / British Pound Sterling
1 GEL0.30871 GBP
5 GEL1.54357 GBP
10 GEL3.08714 GBP
20 GEL6.17428 GBP
50 GEL15.43570 GBP
100 GEL30.87140 GBP
250 GEL77.17850 GBP
500 GEL154.35700 GBP
1000 GEL308.71400 GBP
2000 GEL617.42800 GBP
5000 GEL1543.57000 GBP
10000 GEL3087.14000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Georgian Lari
1 GBP3.23924 GEL
5 GBP16.19620 GEL
10 GBP32.39240 GEL
20 GBP64.78480 GEL
50 GBP161.96200 GEL
100 GBP323.92400 GEL
250 GBP809.81000 GEL
500 GBP1619.62000 GEL
1000 GBP3239.24000 GEL
2000 GBP6478.48000 GEL
5000 GBP16196.20000 GEL
10000 GBP32392.40000 GEL