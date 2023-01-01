1 thousand Georgian laris to Costa Rican colóns

Convert GEL to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
200,050 crc

1.00000 GEL = 200.05000 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GEL to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.047987.17181.4331.646740.9622518.5269
1GBP1.153411.2087100.5481.65291.899431.1098621.3698
1USD0.95430.827335183.18711.36751.571460.9182517.68
1INR0.01147160.009945470.012021110.01643880.01889070.01103840.212533

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Costa Rican Colón
1 GEL200.05000 CRC
5 GEL1000.25000 CRC
10 GEL2000.50000 CRC
20 GEL4001.00000 CRC
50 GEL10002.50000 CRC
100 GEL20005.00000 CRC
250 GEL50012.50000 CRC
500 GEL100025.00000 CRC
1000 GEL200050.00000 CRC
2000 GEL400100.00000 CRC
5000 GEL1000250.00000 CRC
10000 GEL2000500.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Georgian Lari
1 CRC0.00500 GEL
5 CRC0.02499 GEL
10 CRC0.04999 GEL
20 CRC0.09997 GEL
50 CRC0.24994 GEL
100 CRC0.49987 GEL
250 CRC1.24968 GEL
500 CRC2.49937 GEL
1000 CRC4.99874 GEL
2000 CRC9.99748 GEL
5000 CRC24.99370 GEL
10000 CRC49.98740 GEL