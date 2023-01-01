10 Georgian laris to Bangladeshi takas

Convert GEL to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 gel
411.41 bdt

1.00000 GEL = 41.14110 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.048287.19671.433471.647080.9622518.5222
1GBP1.1535411.20915100.5861.653571.899981.1099921.3663
1USD0.9540.827027183.18711.367551.571340.91817.6705
1INR0.01146830.009941770.012021110.01643940.01888920.01103540.212419

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GEL41.14110 BDT
5 GEL205.70550 BDT
10 GEL411.41100 BDT
20 GEL822.82200 BDT
50 GEL2057.05500 BDT
100 GEL4114.11000 BDT
250 GEL10285.27500 BDT
500 GEL20570.55000 BDT
1000 GEL41141.10000 BDT
2000 GEL82282.20000 BDT
5000 GEL205705.50000 BDT
10000 GEL411411.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Georgian Lari
1 BDT0.02431 GEL
5 BDT0.12153 GEL
10 BDT0.24307 GEL
20 BDT0.48613 GEL
50 BDT1.21533 GEL
100 BDT2.43066 GEL
250 BDT6.07665 GEL
500 BDT12.15330 GEL
1000 BDT24.30660 GEL
2000 BDT48.61320 GEL
5000 BDT121.53300 GEL
10000 BDT243.06600 GEL