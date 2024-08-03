100 British pounds sterling to Samoan talas

Convert GBP to WST at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
353.00 wst

£1.000 GBP = WS$3.530 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.56173.5617
Low3.46813.4041
Average3.51333.4706
Change1.79%2.44%
View full history

1 GBP to WST stats

The performance of GBP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5617 and a 30 day low of 3.4681. This means the 30 day average was 3.5133. The change for GBP to WST was 1.79.

The performance of GBP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5617 and a 90 day low of 3.4041. This means the 90 day average was 3.4706. The change for GBP to WST was 2.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Samoan Tala
1 GBP3.52998 WST
5 GBP17.64990 WST
10 GBP35.29980 WST
20 GBP70.59960 WST
50 GBP176.49900 WST
100 GBP352.99800 WST
250 GBP882.49500 WST
500 GBP1,764.99000 WST
1000 GBP3,529.98000 WST
2000 GBP7,059.96000 WST
5000 GBP17,649.90000 WST
10000 GBP35,299.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / British Pound Sterling
1 WST0.28329 GBP
5 WST1.41644 GBP
10 WST2.83288 GBP
20 WST5.66576 GBP
50 WST14.16440 GBP
100 WST28.32880 GBP
250 WST70.82200 GBP
500 WST141.64400 GBP
1000 WST283.28800 GBP
2000 WST566.57600 GBP
5000 WST1,416.44000 GBP
10000 WST2,832.88000 GBP