500 British pounds sterling to Uzbekistan soms

Convert GBP to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
8,060,550 uzs

£1.000 GBP = so'm16,120 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16,415.900016,415.9000
Low15,990.200015,849.5000
Average16,234.810016,105.8444
Change0.37%1.46%
1 GBP to UZS stats

The performance of GBP to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16,415.9000 and a 30 day low of 15,990.2000. This means the 30 day average was 16,234.8100. The change for GBP to UZS was 0.37.

The performance of GBP to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16,415.9000 and a 90 day low of 15,849.5000. This means the 90 day average was 16,105.8444. The change for GBP to UZS was 1.46.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Uzbekistan Som
1 GBP16,121.10000 UZS
5 GBP80,605.50000 UZS
10 GBP161,211.00000 UZS
20 GBP322,422.00000 UZS
50 GBP806,055.00000 UZS
100 GBP1,612,110.00000 UZS
250 GBP4,030,275.00000 UZS
500 GBP8,060,550.00000 UZS
1000 GBP16,121,100.00000 UZS
2000 GBP32,242,200.00000 UZS
5000 GBP80,605,500.00000 UZS
10000 GBP161,211,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / British Pound Sterling
1 UZS0.00006 GBP
5 UZS0.00031 GBP
10 UZS0.00062 GBP
20 UZS0.00124 GBP
50 UZS0.00310 GBP
100 UZS0.00620 GBP
250 UZS0.01551 GBP
500 UZS0.03102 GBP
1000 UZS0.06203 GBP
2000 UZS0.12406 GBP
5000 UZS0.31015 GBP
10000 UZS0.62031 GBP