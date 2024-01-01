5 British pounds sterling to Lebanese pounds

Convert GBP to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
573,025 lbp

£1.000 GBP = ل.ل.114,600 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High116,454.0000116,454.0000
Low113,919.0000111,850.0000
Average115,305.9000114,107.8000
Change0.39%2.08%
1 GBP to LBP stats

The performance of GBP to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 116,454.0000 and a 30 day low of 113,919.0000. This means the 30 day average was 115,305.9000. The change for GBP to LBP was 0.39.

The performance of GBP to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 116,454.0000 and a 90 day low of 111,850.0000. This means the 90 day average was 114,107.8000. The change for GBP to LBP was 2.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Lebanese Pound
1 GBP114,605.00000 LBP
5 GBP573,025.00000 LBP
10 GBP1,146,050.00000 LBP
20 GBP2,292,100.00000 LBP
50 GBP5,730,250.00000 LBP
100 GBP11,460,500.00000 LBP
250 GBP28,651,250.00000 LBP
500 GBP57,302,500.00000 LBP
1000 GBP114,605,000.00000 LBP
2000 GBP229,210,000.00000 LBP
5000 GBP573,025,000.00000 LBP
10000 GBP1,146,050,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 LBP0.00001 GBP
5 LBP0.00004 GBP
10 LBP0.00009 GBP
20 LBP0.00017 GBP
50 LBP0.00044 GBP
100 LBP0.00087 GBP
250 LBP0.00218 GBP
500 LBP0.00436 GBP
1000 LBP0.00873 GBP
2000 LBP0.01745 GBP
5000 LBP0.04363 GBP
10000 LBP0.08726 GBP