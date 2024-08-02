1 British pound sterling to Fijian dollars

Convert GBP to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
2.91 fjd

£1.000 GBP = FJ$2.910 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.94092.9409
Low2.87742.8336
Average2.91102.8791
Change1.13%2.38%
1 GBP to FJD stats

The performance of GBP to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9409 and a 30 day low of 2.8774. This means the 30 day average was 2.9110. The change for GBP to FJD was 1.13.

The performance of GBP to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9409 and a 90 day low of 2.8336. This means the 90 day average was 2.8791. The change for GBP to FJD was 2.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Fijian Dollar
1 GBP2.90990 FJD
5 GBP14.54950 FJD
10 GBP29.09900 FJD
20 GBP58.19800 FJD
50 GBP145.49500 FJD
100 GBP290.99000 FJD
250 GBP727.47500 FJD
500 GBP1,454.95000 FJD
1000 GBP2,909.90000 FJD
2000 GBP5,819.80000 FJD
5000 GBP14,549.50000 FJD
10000 GBP29,099.00000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 FJD0.34366 GBP
5 FJD1.71828 GBP
10 FJD3.43655 GBP
20 FJD6.87310 GBP
50 FJD17.18275 GBP
100 FJD34.36550 GBP
250 FJD85.91375 GBP
500 FJD171.82750 GBP
1000 FJD343.65500 GBP
2000 FJD687.31000 GBP
5000 FJD1,718.27500 GBP
10000 FJD3,436.55000 GBP