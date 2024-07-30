5 British pounds sterling to Ethiopian birrs

Convert GBP to ETB at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
507.14 etb

£1.000 GBP = Br101.4 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High101.4280101.4280
Low73.387971.4287
Average77.541474.3347
Change38.21%42.00%
View full history

1 GBP to ETB stats

The performance of GBP to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 101.4280 and a 30 day low of 73.3879. This means the 30 day average was 77.5414. The change for GBP to ETB was 38.21.

The performance of GBP to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 101.4280 and a 90 day low of 71.4287. This means the 90 day average was 74.3347. The change for GBP to ETB was 42.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ethiopian Birr
1 GBP101.42800 ETB
5 GBP507.14000 ETB
10 GBP1,014.28000 ETB
20 GBP2,028.56000 ETB
50 GBP5,071.40000 ETB
100 GBP10,142.80000 ETB
250 GBP25,357.00000 ETB
500 GBP50,714.00000 ETB
1000 GBP101,428.00000 ETB
2000 GBP202,856.00000 ETB
5000 GBP507,140.00000 ETB
10000 GBP1,014,280.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / British Pound Sterling
1 ETB0.00986 GBP
5 ETB0.04930 GBP
10 ETB0.09859 GBP
20 ETB0.19718 GBP
50 ETB0.49296 GBP
100 ETB0.98592 GBP
250 ETB2.46481 GBP
500 ETB4.92961 GBP
1000 ETB9.85922 GBP
2000 ETB19.71844 GBP
5000 ETB49.29610 GBP
10000 ETB98.59220 GBP