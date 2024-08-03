2,000 British pounds sterling to Colombian pesos

Convert GBP to COP at the real exchange rate

2,000 gbp
10,597,120 cop

£1.000 GBP = $5,299 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,298.56005,298.5600
Low5,085.27004,836.5100
Average5,186.06375,088.5793
Change1.50%8.03%
View full history

1 GBP to COP stats

The performance of GBP to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,298.5600 and a 30 day low of 5,085.2700. This means the 30 day average was 5,186.0637. The change for GBP to COP was 1.50.

The performance of GBP to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,298.5600 and a 90 day low of 4,836.5100. This means the 90 day average was 5,088.5793. The change for GBP to COP was 8.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Colombian Peso
1 GBP5,298.56000 COP
5 GBP26,492.80000 COP
10 GBP52,985.60000 COP
20 GBP105,971.20000 COP
50 GBP264,928.00000 COP
100 GBP529,856.00000 COP
250 GBP1,324,640.00000 COP
500 GBP2,649,280.00000 COP
1000 GBP5,298,560.00000 COP
2000 GBP10,597,120.00000 COP
5000 GBP26,492,800.00000 COP
10000 GBP52,985,600.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 COP0.00019 GBP
5 COP0.00094 GBP
10 COP0.00189 GBP
20 COP0.00377 GBP
50 COP0.00944 GBP
100 COP0.01887 GBP
250 COP0.04718 GBP
500 COP0.09437 GBP
1000 COP0.18873 GBP
2000 COP0.37746 GBP
5000 COP0.94366 GBP
10000 COP1.88731 GBP