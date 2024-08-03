10 British pounds sterling to Botswanan pulas

Convert GBP to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
172.69 bwp

£1.000 GBP = P17.27 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.552417.5580
Low17.243216.9973
Average17.432717.3039
Change-0.49%1.51%
1 GBP to BWP stats

The performance of GBP to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.5524 and a 30 day low of 17.2432. This means the 30 day average was 17.4327. The change for GBP to BWP was -0.49.

The performance of GBP to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.5580 and a 90 day low of 16.9973. This means the 90 day average was 17.3039. The change for GBP to BWP was 1.51.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Botswanan Pula
1 GBP17.26900 BWP
5 GBP86.34500 BWP
10 GBP172.69000 BWP
20 GBP345.38000 BWP
50 GBP863.45000 BWP
100 GBP1,726.90000 BWP
250 GBP4,317.25000 BWP
500 GBP8,634.50000 BWP
1000 GBP17,269.00000 BWP
2000 GBP34,538.00000 BWP
5000 GBP86,345.00000 BWP
10000 GBP172,690.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / British Pound Sterling
1 BWP0.05791 GBP
5 BWP0.28954 GBP
10 BWP0.57907 GBP
20 BWP1.15814 GBP
50 BWP2.89536 GBP
100 BWP5.79071 GBP
250 BWP14.47678 GBP
500 BWP28.95355 GBP
1000 BWP57.90710 GBP
2000 BWP115.81420 GBP
5000 BWP289.53550 GBP
10000 BWP579.07100 GBP