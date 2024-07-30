1 thousand British pounds sterling to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert GBP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
107,203 btn

£1.000 GBP = Nu.107.2 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

GBP to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High108.7200108.7200
Low106.4510104.2820
Average107.6986106.4009
Change0.71%2.54%
1 GBP to BTN stats

The performance of GBP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 108.7200 and a 30 day low of 106.4510. This means the 30 day average was 107.6986. The change for GBP to BTN was 0.71.

The performance of GBP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 108.7200 and a 90 day low of 104.2820. This means the 90 day average was 106.4009. The change for GBP to BTN was 2.54.

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GBP107.20300 BTN
5 GBP536.01500 BTN
10 GBP1,072.03000 BTN
20 GBP2,144.06000 BTN
50 GBP5,360.15000 BTN
100 GBP10,720.30000 BTN
250 GBP26,800.75000 BTN
500 GBP53,601.50000 BTN
1000 GBP107,203.00000 BTN
2000 GBP214,406.00000 BTN
5000 GBP536,015.00000 BTN
10000 GBP1,072,030.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / British Pound Sterling
1 BTN0.00933 GBP
5 BTN0.04664 GBP
10 BTN0.09328 GBP
20 BTN0.18656 GBP
50 BTN0.46640 GBP
100 BTN0.93281 GBP
250 BTN2.33202 GBP
500 BTN4.66403 GBP
1000 BTN9.32806 GBP
2000 BTN18.65612 GBP
5000 BTN46.64030 GBP
10000 BTN93.28060 GBP