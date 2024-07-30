1 British pound sterling to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert GBP to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 GBP to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.3297
|2.3297
|Low
|2.2954
|2.2720
|Average
|2.3197
|2.3059
|Change
|-0.53%
|0.67%
1 GBP to BAM stats
The performance of GBP to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3297 and a 30 day low of 2.2954. This means the 30 day average was 2.3197. The change for GBP to BAM was -0.53.
The performance of GBP to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3297 and a 90 day low of 2.2720. This means the 90 day average was 2.3059. The change for GBP to BAM was 0.67.
How to convert British pounds sterling to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 GBP
|2.29536 BAM
|5 GBP
|11.47680 BAM
|10 GBP
|22.95360 BAM
|20 GBP
|45.90720 BAM
|50 GBP
|114.76800 BAM
|100 GBP
|229.53600 BAM
|250 GBP
|573.84000 BAM
|500 GBP
|1,147.68000 BAM
|1000 GBP
|2,295.36000 BAM
|2000 GBP
|4,590.72000 BAM
|5000 GBP
|11,476.80000 BAM
|10000 GBP
|22,953.60000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / British Pound Sterling
|1 BAM
|0.43566 GBP
|5 BAM
|2.17831 GBP
|10 BAM
|4.35661 GBP
|20 BAM
|8.71322 GBP
|50 BAM
|21.78305 GBP
|100 BAM
|43.56610 GBP
|250 BAM
|108.91525 GBP
|500 BAM
|217.83050 GBP
|1000 BAM
|435.66100 GBP
|2000 BAM
|871.32200 GBP
|5000 BAM
|2,178.30500 GBP
|10000 BAM
|4,356.61000 GBP