20 British pounds sterling to Armenian drams

Convert GBP to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 gbp
9,943.38 amd

£1.000 GBP = ֏497.2 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High504.7090504.7090
Low493.6140484.9290
Average499.5517494.3643
Change0.41%2.08%
1 GBP to AMD stats

The performance of GBP to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 504.7090 and a 30 day low of 493.6140. This means the 30 day average was 499.5517. The change for GBP to AMD was 0.41.

The performance of GBP to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 504.7090 and a 90 day low of 484.9290. This means the 90 day average was 494.3643. The change for GBP to AMD was 2.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

How to convert British pounds sterling to Armenian drams

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to AMD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Armenian Dram
1 GBP497.16900 AMD
5 GBP2,485.84500 AMD
10 GBP4,971.69000 AMD
20 GBP9,943.38000 AMD
50 GBP24,858.45000 AMD
100 GBP49,716.90000 AMD
250 GBP124,292.25000 AMD
500 GBP248,584.50000 AMD
1000 GBP497,169.00000 AMD
2000 GBP994,338.00000 AMD
5000 GBP2,485,845.00000 AMD
10000 GBP4,971,690.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / British Pound Sterling
1 AMD0.00201 GBP
5 AMD0.01006 GBP
10 AMD0.02011 GBP
20 AMD0.04023 GBP
50 AMD0.10057 GBP
100 AMD0.20114 GBP
250 AMD0.50285 GBP
500 AMD1.00570 GBP
1000 AMD2.01139 GBP
2000 AMD4.02278 GBP
5000 AMD10.05695 GBP
10000 AMD20.11390 GBP