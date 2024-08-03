5,000 Euros to Uruguayan pesos

Convert EUR to UYU at the real exchange rate

5,000 eur
220,856 uyu

€1.000 EUR = $U44.17 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.171244.1712
Low43.249440.9548
Average43.653742.5979
Change2.13%7.85%
1 EUR to UYU stats

The performance of EUR to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.1712 and a 30 day low of 43.2494. This means the 30 day average was 43.6537. The change for EUR to UYU was 2.13.

The performance of EUR to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.1712 and a 90 day low of 40.9548. This means the 90 day average was 42.5979. The change for EUR to UYU was 7.85.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Uruguayan Peso
1 EUR44.17120 UYU
5 EUR220.85600 UYU
10 EUR441.71200 UYU
20 EUR883.42400 UYU
50 EUR2,208.56000 UYU
100 EUR4,417.12000 UYU
250 EUR11,042.80000 UYU
500 EUR22,085.60000 UYU
1000 EUR44,171.20000 UYU
2000 EUR88,342.40000 UYU
5000 EUR220,856.00000 UYU
10000 EUR441,712.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Euro
1 UYU0.02264 EUR
5 UYU0.11320 EUR
10 UYU0.22639 EUR
20 UYU0.45278 EUR
50 UYU1.13196 EUR
100 UYU2.26392 EUR
250 UYU5.65980 EUR
500 UYU11.31960 EUR
1000 UYU22.63920 EUR
2000 UYU45.27840 EUR
5000 UYU113.19600 EUR
10000 UYU226.39200 EUR